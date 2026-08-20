Houston crash: Harvard Elementary School crossing guard struck by vehicle

The Brief The Houston Police Department is investigating after a crossing guard was struck by a vehicle on Thursday afternoon. According to the Houston Independent School District, a Harvard Elementary School crossing guard was struck by a vehicle at the intersection of East Ninth Street and Harvard Street. School officials said the crossing guard was alert and responsive following the crash.



The Houston Police Department is investigating after a crossing guard was struck by a vehicle on Thursday afternoon.

Harvard Elementary School crossing guard struck by vehicle

What we know:

According to the Houston Independent School District, a Harvard Elementary School crossing guard was struck by a vehicle at the intersection of East Ninth Street and Harvard Street.

School officials said the crossing guard was alert and responsive following the crash.

The crossing guard was taken to the hospital for further evaluation.

What we don't know:

School officials did not say what type of vehicle was involved in the crash or if the driver remained on the scene.

The name of the crossing guard has not been released by authorities.

What they're saying:

"We are grateful for the crossing guards who help keep our students and families safe each and every day," Houston ISD said in a release.