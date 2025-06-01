North Houston: Dirt bike rider dies in collision against pickup truck, police say

The Brief The crash happened Saturday night on Greens and Gears Roads. A dirt bike and a pickup truck collided at the intersection. Police say the biker was ejected from the bike and struck another vehicle.



Houston officers are investigating a crash that killed a man who was riding a dirt bike on Saturday.

Deadly Houston crash: Greens and Gears Roads

What we know:

The crash was reported at about 9:30 p.m. at the intersection of Greens and Gears Roads.

According to Sgt. Dallas with HPD's Vehicular Crimes Unit, a pickup truck was going west on Gears and went to make a left turn onto Greens.

At the same time, a dirt bike was going east on Greens. The bike collided with the truck at the intersection.

Police say the biker was ejected from his seat and struck another vehicle that was at the light. The biker was reportedly not wearing a helmet at the time.

CPR was performed at the scene, but the biker was pronounced deceased.

What we don't know:

No one involved in this crash has been identified at this time. Sgt. Dallas says the biker who died was a man in his 30s.

It's also not clear who had the right of way at the time of the crash. According to police, witnesses said one of the vehicles may have run a light, but investigators are working to find video evidence.