Southwest Houston: Two-car crash injures three; causes partial shutdown, power outage

The Brief Police say one car crashed into another while speeding on Fondren Road. One vehicle struck two power poles, causing an outage for hundreds. Three people were injured. One of them is said to be in critical condition. Southbound Fondren Road is closed off in the area.



The southbound lanes of Fondren Road are closed in southwest Houston following a crash that caused injuries and a power outage.

Houston: Fondren Road car crash

What we know:

The crash happened at about 2 p.m. Thursday in the 9300 block of Fondren Road near South Braeswood Boulevard.

According to HPD Lt. Larry Crowson, a Honda was speeding in the southbound lanes on Fondren near a Ford F-150. The Honda reportedly tried to avoid another vehicle that was coming from a side street when it struck the F150.

Both of the vehicles rolled over several times, according to the lieutenant. The Honda crashed into a tree and was split into two parts.

The Honda also struck two power poles, causing an outage in the area. It's believed 300–400 customers are out of power.

The drivers of both vehicles are said to be in stable condition.

A passenger in the Honda was trapped inside, but has since been taken to a hospital for surgery. Police say the passenger was in critical condition.

Police have closed off Fondren's southbound lanes to investigate the crash and clear the area.

What we don't know:

There are allegations that the two cars that crashed were racing, but police say that hasn't been confirmed.

There is no estimate on when southbound Fondren will be cleared.