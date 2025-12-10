Chase suspect arrested after crash in northwest Harris County, officials say

The Brief The crash was reported at Barker Cypress Road and FM 529. A suspect allegedly fled a traffic stop before the crash. The crash involved multiple vehicles, according to authorities.



A suspect is in custody after a crash following a chase in northwest Harris County, according to authorities.

Harris County: Barker Cypress chase, crash

What we know:

Officials say a call came in at about 11:30 a.m. for a traffic stop that turned into a chase.

The chase ended in a crash on Barker Cypress Road and FM 529.

Officials say the crash involved multiple vehicles and injuries have been reported.

One suspect is said to be in custody.

What we don't know:

No other details are available at this time.

This is a developing news report. We will update when more information is available.