Woman killed in south Houston one-car crash, police say

The Brief The crash was reported on Bellfort Avenue near Knight Road. It's believed a driver lost control and struck a tree in the median. An investigation is underway.



A woman died on Wednesday after a fiery crash in south Houston, according to police.

South Houston fatal crash

What we know:

The crash was reported at about 10:40 p.m. Wednesday on Bellfort Avenue near Knight Road.

According to a sergeant at the scene, it's believed a driver lost control of her vehicle while speeding eastbound on Bellfort and struck a tree in the median.

First responders found the vehicle on fire when they arrived. The fire was put out, but crews couldn't save the driver.

Authorities believe the vehicle was the only one involved in the crash.

What we don't know:

The driver has not been identified at this time. Authorities at the scene described her as a woman in her late 30s.