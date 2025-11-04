Suspect charged in southwest Houston crash that killed 3, police say

The Brief Three people were killed in a crash that occurred Sunday morning at the intersection of Almeda Road and W Odem Drive. Police say a 29-year-old man has been charged with intoxication manslaughter. A mother identified the three victims as her son and two of his close friends.



A 29-year-old man has been charged in the southwest Houston crash that killed three people over the weekend, according to Houston Police.

Southwest Houston: Multi-vehicle crash on Almeda

The backstory:

The crash was reported shortly before 1:30 a.m. Sunday in the 12300 block of Almeda Road.

Police say a Chrysler 300 was going south on Almeda, but the driver ignored a traffic light and ended up striking a Buick Enclave.

The Buick then crashed into three other vehicles.

Three people in the Buick have since been pronounced deceased. Authorities say the victims were a 23-year-old man, a 24-year-old man, and a 21-year-old woman.

Other victims were treated and released at the scene.

The suspect driver was reportedly taken to a hospital in critical condition. Authorities say the driver was impaired.

Suspect identified

What we know:

In an update on Tuesday, Houston Police identified the suspect as 29-year-old Tony Jerome Oliver.

He has reportedly been charged with "intoxication manslaughter — death of multiple people." An investigation allegedly confirmed that Oliver was intoxicated.

Police say Oliver is still in the hospital.

What we don't know:

No other details of Oliver's charges are available at this time.

Victims identified

Dig deeper:

The three people killed have been identified as 23-year-old Ronald Cedric Harris III (AKA "Tre"), 24-year-old Davion Perry and a 21-year-old woman inside the car.

Tre's mother, Joni Velasquez, told FOX 26 that her son and his friends were on their way to grab food when the crash happened.

"He was gone from my home for less than an hour, half a block from the house, with two of his close friends, and a drunk driver coming from the club down here decided to speed with the headlights off," Velasquez said. "From what I was told, it was over 100mph."

The family is raising money to help lay Tre to rest. If you'd like to donate, click here.

