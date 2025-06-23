The Brief One person was killed and several others were injured in a crash in southeast Houston. Two vehicles collided at the intersection of Cork Drive and Claygate Drive. An elderly woman died, and those injured included three children, police say.



An elderly woman was killed and several other people – including three children – were taken to the hospital after a crash in southeast Houston on Sunday night, police say.

Deadly crash in southeast Houston

What we know:

The crash occurred at the intersection of Cork Drive and Claygate Drive around 8:30 p.m.

Police say a Nissan with several occupants did not yield the right of way and collided with a Jeep in the intersection.

Police say an elderly passenger in the Nissan died from her injuries. Three children and at least one other adult were taken to the hospital. They were last reported to be in stable condition.

What we don't know:

The identities of those involved in the crash have not been identified.

What's next:

An investigation into the crash continues. Authorities will determine if any charges are filed.