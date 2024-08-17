Houston crash: 1 dead, one hospitalized after Range Rover crashes into 18-wheeler

A crash between a vehicle and an 18-wheeler left one person dead in north Houston on Saturday morning.

Houston Police Lieutenant Willkens says traffic was being slowed down because of another accident near the 5200 block of North Freeway and East Burress Street.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Courtesy of OnScene Houston

Two men were in a Range Rover and crashed into an 18-wheeler, police say.

One man was taken to the hospital, but the other man was pronounced dead.