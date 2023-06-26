Police are investigating a deadly crash in west Houston on Monday morning.

The crash occurred around 11:50 a.m. in the 14200 block of Briar Forest Drive.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP

Police and firefighters responds to the scene of a crash.

According to police, one person is dead, and two other people were transported to the hospital. Life Flight was seen responding to the crash.

Life Flight responds to the scene of a crash.

It's unclear what led up to the crash, but police say a gray Tahoe struck a tree.

Police and firefighters responds to the scene of a crash.

An investigation is underway at the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.