Video: Houston convenience store owner robbed outside store after followed from bank

Houston police are searching for two suspects suspected of stealing a convenience store owner's credit card and bank bag.

Police say, on July 3, the victim had just parked in front of his store in the 6700 block of Harwin Drive around 5:00 p.m. when he was approached by a man who snatched his bank bag, causing the victim to fall down.

Police were able to get surveillance of the incident and saw the suspect run back and drive away in a silver four-door Cadillac.

According to police, the victim, before driving to his convenience store, stopped to take out cash at a Chase ATM on 6015 Hillcroft Street and believes he was followed by the suspects after his withdrawal.

Police also learned the female suspect used the victim's credit card at a convince store in the 5400 block of I-10 East and left in a gray Infiniti SUV.

According to police, the first suspect is a black male, mid-30s, 5' 7 to 5'9, thin, and last seen wearing a light gray hoodie.

Image 1 of 7 ▼ The Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division are still in need of the public's assistance identifying the suspects responsible for an aggravated robbery

Police did not release a description of the female suspect.

You can receive a cash payment of up to $5,000 if you provide Crime Stoppers of Houston with any information related to this investigation. You can call Crime Stoppers DIRECTLY to remain anonymous and be considered for a cash payment. You can also submit an online tip through the Crime Stoppers app, or call 713-222-TIPS.



