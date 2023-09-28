Missing 5-year-old child in Katy, Harris County deputies launch search

Harris County deputies are searching for a missing 5-year-old child.

According to deputies, the child wandered off from a residence at the 5900 block of Longhorn Run Lane in Katy.

The gender of the child and no other information has been released at this time but we will update as it becomes available.