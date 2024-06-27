A routine evening turned chaotic when a group of individuals gathered outside a corner store became targets in a shooting on Green St. in Houston . According to authorities, at approximately 10:54 pm on Wednesday, a small gray sedan approached the location and opened fire with a rifle toward the group.

During the chaos, HPD says a young man in his mid-20s sustained a gunshot wound to the leg. In response, he retrieved a pistol and returned fire towards the sedan. Meanwhile, a Harris County Constable PCT 6 deputy was en route to the area following a call regarding fireworks being discharged.

Upon arriving near the scene, the constable heard gunshots instead of fireworks and witnessed people running from the scene. Immediately, he provided medical assistance to the injured individual with the leg wound. Subsequently, another man arrived at a local hospital with a gunshot wound to the forearm; however, it remains unclear whether this incident was directly linked to the shooting on Green St.

Authorities are actively investigating the incident to determine the motive behind the shooting and identify those involved.

As of now, the situation remains fluid, and law enforcement continues to gather information to piece together the sequence of events leading up to the altercation.