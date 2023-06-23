Expand / Collapse search

Houston cooling centers opening in libraries, multi-service centers this weekend

By
Published 
Houston
FOX 26 Houston

HOUSTON - If you need an air-conditioned place to escape the heat this weekend, you can visit one of the cooling centers operating in the city.

Libraries will be open on Saturday, and two multi-service centers and a community center will be open on Sunday.

MORE: Heat exhaustion vs. heat stroke: Symptoms, what's the difference, what to do

According to city officials, the YMCA of Greater Houston will also open its locations as weekend cooling centers.

All City of Houston libraries, expect for the Bracewell and Pleasantville libraries, will be available as cooling centers during normal business hours on Saturday.

On Sunday, the following locations will be open from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.:

- Acres Homes Multi-Service Center, 6719 W. Montgomery Rd. 

- Sunnyside Health and Multi-Service Center, 4410 Reed Rd. and,

- Moody Community Center, 3725 Fulton St.

If you don’t have transportation to get to a cooling center, you can call 311 to request a free ride from METRO or zTrip. The free transportation is only available to and from the cooling centers.

You can also call 311 for help finding the cooling center nearest you.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP

Cooling center library locations

Acres Homes Library
8501 West Montgomery
Houston, TX 77088

Alief Regional Library
11903 Bellaire Blvd.
Houston, TX 77072

Blue Ridge Library           
7007 West Fugua
Houston, TX 77489

Carnegie Library               
1050 Quitman
Houston, TX  77009

Central Library
500 McKinney
Houston, TX 77002

Clayton Library 
5300 Caroline
Houston, TX 77004

Collier Regional Library 
6200 Pinemont
Houston, TX 77092

Flores Library    
110 North Milby
Houston, TX 77003

Frank Express Library
10103 Fondren (inside Brays Oaks Towers)
Houston, TX 77096

Gregory Library
1300 Victor
Houston, TX 77019

Heights Library 
1302 Heights Blvd.
Houston, TX 77008

Hillendahl Library            
2436 Gessner
Houston, TX 77080

HMRC Library
550 McKinney
Houston, TX 77002

Johnson Library
3517 Reed Rd
Houston, TX 77051

Jungman Library              
5830 Westheimer
Houston, TX 77057

Kashmere Gardens Library          
5411 Pardee
Houston, TX 77026

Looscan Library
2510 Willowick
Houston, TX 77028

Mancuso Library              
6767 Bellfort
Houston, TX 77087

Melcher Library
7200 Keller
Houston, TX 77012

Montrose Library            
4100 Montrose
Houston, TX 77006

Moody Library
9525 Irvington
Houston, TX 77076

Oak Forest Library           
1349 West 43rd
Houston, TX 77018

Park Place Regional Library
8145 Park Place
Houston, TX 77017

Ring Library        
8835 Long Point
Houston, TX 77055

Robinson-Westchase Library      
3223 Wilcrest
Houston, TX 77042

Scenic Woods Regional Library  
10677 Homestead Rd.
Houston, TX 77016

Smith Library     
3624 Scott
Houston, TX 77004

Southwest Express Library          
6400 High Star
Houston, TX 77074

Stanaker Library               
611 S. Sgt Macario Garcia
Houston, TX 77011

Stella Link Regional Library          
7405 Stella Link
Houston, TX 77025

TECHLink Dixon Library 
8002 Hirsch
Houston, TX 77016

Tuttle Library    
702 Kress
Houston, TX 77020

Vinson Library   
3810 West Fuqua
Houston, TX 77045

Walter Library   
7660 Clarewood
Houston, TX 77036

Young Library    
5107 Griggs Rd
Houston, TX 77021