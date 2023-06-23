Houston cooling centers opening in libraries, multi-service centers this weekend
HOUSTON - If you need an air-conditioned place to escape the heat this weekend, you can visit one of the cooling centers operating in the city.
Libraries will be open on Saturday, and two multi-service centers and a community center will be open on Sunday.
According to city officials, the YMCA of Greater Houston will also open its locations as weekend cooling centers.
All City of Houston libraries, expect for the Bracewell and Pleasantville libraries, will be available as cooling centers during normal business hours on Saturday.
On Sunday, the following locations will be open from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.:
- Acres Homes Multi-Service Center, 6719 W. Montgomery Rd.
- Sunnyside Health and Multi-Service Center, 4410 Reed Rd. and,
- Moody Community Center, 3725 Fulton St.
If you don’t have transportation to get to a cooling center, you can call 311 to request a free ride from METRO or zTrip. The free transportation is only available to and from the cooling centers.
You can also call 311 for help finding the cooling center nearest you.
Cooling center library locations
Acres Homes Library
8501 West Montgomery
Houston, TX 77088
Alief Regional Library
11903 Bellaire Blvd.
Houston, TX 77072
Blue Ridge Library
7007 West Fugua
Houston, TX 77489
Carnegie Library
1050 Quitman
Houston, TX 77009
Central Library
500 McKinney
Houston, TX 77002
Clayton Library
5300 Caroline
Houston, TX 77004
Collier Regional Library
6200 Pinemont
Houston, TX 77092
Flores Library
110 North Milby
Houston, TX 77003
Frank Express Library
10103 Fondren (inside Brays Oaks Towers)
Houston, TX 77096
Gregory Library
1300 Victor
Houston, TX 77019
Heights Library
1302 Heights Blvd.
Houston, TX 77008
Hillendahl Library
2436 Gessner
Houston, TX 77080
HMRC Library
550 McKinney
Houston, TX 77002
Johnson Library
3517 Reed Rd
Houston, TX 77051
Jungman Library
5830 Westheimer
Houston, TX 77057
Kashmere Gardens Library
5411 Pardee
Houston, TX 77026
Looscan Library
2510 Willowick
Houston, TX 77028
Mancuso Library
6767 Bellfort
Houston, TX 77087
Melcher Library
7200 Keller
Houston, TX 77012
Montrose Library
4100 Montrose
Houston, TX 77006
Moody Library
9525 Irvington
Houston, TX 77076
Oak Forest Library
1349 West 43rd
Houston, TX 77018
Park Place Regional Library
8145 Park Place
Houston, TX 77017
Ring Library
8835 Long Point
Houston, TX 77055
Robinson-Westchase Library
3223 Wilcrest
Houston, TX 77042
Scenic Woods Regional Library
10677 Homestead Rd.
Houston, TX 77016
Smith Library
3624 Scott
Houston, TX 77004
Southwest Express Library
6400 High Star
Houston, TX 77074
Stanaker Library
611 S. Sgt Macario Garcia
Houston, TX 77011
Stella Link Regional Library
7405 Stella Link
Houston, TX 77025
TECHLink Dixon Library
8002 Hirsch
Houston, TX 77016
Tuttle Library
702 Kress
Houston, TX 77020
Vinson Library
3810 West Fuqua
Houston, TX 77045
Walter Library
7660 Clarewood
Houston, TX 77036
Young Library
5107 Griggs Rd
Houston, TX 77021