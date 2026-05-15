NW Harris County: Suspect surrenders after Coleburn Drive SWAT scene
HOUSTON - A man has surrendered to authorities following a SWAT scene at a northwest Harris County home.
SWAT scene on Coleburn Drive
What we know:
The scene was reported Friday afternoon on Coleburn Drive, near Tuckerton and Telge Roads.
Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said authorities were serving a felony warrant at the home when the wanted man reportedly barricaded himself inside the home.
Officials at the scene said the suspect surrendered peacefully at about 1:45 p.m. According to the sheriff, the suspect had two open warrants: one for Continuous Violence Against Family, and one for Misdemeanor Theft.
What we don't know:
The suspect has not been named.
The Source: Harris County Sheriff's Office