The Brief A SWAT team was called to a home near Highway 290 and Highway 6. A wanted man reportedly barricaded himself in the home, but has surrendered peacefully.



A man has surrendered to authorities following a SWAT scene at a northwest Harris County home.

SWAT scene on Coleburn Drive

What we know:

The scene was reported Friday afternoon on Coleburn Drive, near Tuckerton and Telge Roads.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said authorities were serving a felony warrant at the home when the wanted man reportedly barricaded himself inside the home.

Officials at the scene said the suspect surrendered peacefully at about 1:45 p.m. According to the sheriff, the suspect had two open warrants: one for Continuous Violence Against Family, and one for Misdemeanor Theft.

What we don't know:

The suspect has not been named.