A 17-year-old suspect has been arrested and charged in a Houston shooting that left a woman dead and a man in the hospital.

Police say Jermaine Torres, 17, is charged with murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He is accused in the death of 23-year-old Princess Ortega.

Jermaine Torres (Photo: Houston Police Department)

The shooting occurred around 6:50 a.m. July 8 in the 5700 block of South Gessner Road.

Police say the shooting stemmed from an argument between two groups of people who were leaving an after-hours club.

Ortega was driven to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead. A 29-year-old man was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

According to police, the suspect or suspects fled after the shooting, as well as several witnesses.

Following an investigation, police say Torres was identified as a suspect, and he was arrested Friday by the HPD Crime Suppression Team.