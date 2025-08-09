North Houston: Police raid at after-hours club leads to five employee arrests; patrons detained, officials say

The Brief An after-hours raid on a Houston club early Saturday morning resulted in several arrests. Two bartenders and three managers were arrested at Underground Storage for allowing and providing alcohol after hours. Several patrons were also detained for DWI investigations.



Multiple people were arrested during an after-hours club raid early Saturday morning, Houston police said.

Houston: Police raid at Underground Storage

What we know:

The raid happened at about 2:30 a.m. at Underground Storage on East Little York Road and Northline Drive.

Two bartenders were arrested for selling alcohol after hours (after 2 a.m.), and three managers were arrested for allowing after-hours sales, police said.

Several patrons were also held for DWI investigations as they were trying to leave, police said.

Houston police said they confiscated several cases of alcohol and drugs from the club. HPD Captain Watson says the liquor wasn't "permitted, taxed, or allowed to be sold for consumption on premises."

Officials at the scene said they'd received multiple complaints about illegal sales of alcohol and narcotics at this club. And, according to HPD Assistant Chief James Skelton, an intoxicated patron who left the club at about 5 a.m. sometime last month struck an HPD patrol vehicle.

In addition to the arrests, the building was deemed unsafe by inspectors, who said the club did not have a certificate of occupancy, a fire escape or an up-to-date electrical system.

What we don't know:

Police did not release the names of those that were arrested.

Warnings of illegal after-hours clubs

What they're saying:

"I just want to remind everybody in Houston: clubs that are open selling alcohol after 2 a.m. are not legal. You run the risk of being detained by the police department, and you run the risk of being a victim of crime," said HPD Capt. Watson.

"I want to say one thing to the club owners across this city: The next knock you get on the door, it will not be a customer. It will be a Houston police officer or another partnering agent that'll be coming to shut you down like we're doing tonight," said Assistant Chief Skelton.