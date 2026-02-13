16-year-old arrested for teen's shooting death in Cloverleaf area
HOUSTON - A teen boy has been arrested for allegedly shooting and killing another teen in the Cloverleaf area last Thursday.
Houston Cloverleaf: Teen arrested for another teen's death
What we know:
Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says a 16-year-old boy was arrested on Friday for the death of 17-year-old Jayden Ford.
The teen suspect is said to be charged with capital murder and booked into the Harris County Juvenile Detention Center.
Featured
The backstory:
The shooting was reported last Thursday, Feb. 5, at an apartment complex on Uvalde Road near Woodforest Boulevard.
Officials say they got a call at about 5 p.m., then they found Jayden Ford with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital, but was later pronounced deceased.
According to Harris County Sgt. Sidney Miller, Ford was hanging out at the complex with another group of teens in a crowd, a few of whom were wearing hoodies and masks.
Reports claim an altercation broke out and someone pulled out a pistol, shooting Ford.
After the shots were fired, the crowd scattered and fled the scene.
What we don't know:
Other than Ford, no one involved has been identified at this time.
What you can do:
Anyone with more information on this case can do one of the following:
- Call the Harris County Sheriff's Office Homicide Unit: 713-274-9100
- Send anonymous tips to Crime Stoppers: 713-222-TIPS (8477)
The Source: Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez and previous FOX 26 reporting.