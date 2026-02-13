16-year-old arrested for teen's shooting death in Cloverleaf area

The Brief A 16-year-old was arrested for allegedly shooting and killing a 17-year-old. Jayden Ford was found shot last Thursday on Uvalde Road. Anyone with more information can call the Harris County Sheriff's Office or Crime Stoppers.



A teen boy has been arrested for allegedly shooting and killing another teen in the Cloverleaf area last Thursday.

Houston Cloverleaf: Teen arrested for another teen's death

What we know:

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says a 16-year-old boy was arrested on Friday for the death of 17-year-old Jayden Ford.

The teen suspect is said to be charged with capital murder and booked into the Harris County Juvenile Detention Center.

The backstory:

The shooting was reported last Thursday, Feb. 5, at an apartment complex on Uvalde Road near Woodforest Boulevard.

Officials say they got a call at about 5 p.m., then they found Jayden Ford with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital, but was later pronounced deceased.

According to Harris County Sgt. Sidney Miller, Ford was hanging out at the complex with another group of teens in a crowd, a few of whom were wearing hoodies and masks.

Reports claim an altercation broke out and someone pulled out a pistol, shooting Ford.

After the shots were fired, the crowd scattered and fled the scene.

What we don't know:

Other than Ford, no one involved has been identified at this time.

What you can do:

Anyone with more information on this case can do one of the following:

Call the Harris County Sheriff's Office Homicide Unit: 713-274-9100

Send anonymous tips to Crime Stoppers: 713-222-TIPS (8477)