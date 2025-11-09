East Houston: Man found dead in Cloverleaf area, officials say

The Brief Deputies were called to a residence on Force Street. Officials say a man was found unresponsive and confirmed deceased. Other details are limited at this time.



A man was reportedly found dead in Houston's Cloverleaf area, and detectives are investigating the scene, according to the Harris County sheriff.

Houston: Man found dead in Cloverleaf

What we know:

Authorities are being called to the 14300 block of Force Street, near the East Sam Houston Tollway and Alderson Street.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez describes the scene as "a residence with a commercial workspace."

A man was allegedly found unresponsive at the scene and later pronounced deceased.

What we don't know:

Other details are not available at this time.

This is a developing news report. We will update when more information is available.