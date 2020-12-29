Houston city councilman responds to complaints that Facebook post was racist

A Houston city councilmember is at odds with critics who complain that a recent Facebook post, and comments, are racist.

District G Councilman Greg Travis is perplexed by the reaction.

He tells FOX 26 that he simply shared a meme about first ladies Michelle Obama and Melania Trump, that he thought was "funny."

The picture shows Mrs. Obama in an unflattering, awkward pose next to a shot of Mrs. Trump, looking much more poised.

The original meme read "No Comparison" and Travis added, "Yep ... Just Saying."

Reaction came quickly from critics, who said he was being racist.

Advertisement

SIGN UP FOR FOX 26 HOUSTON EMAIL ALERTS

Travis responded with his own criticism, suggesting Michelle Obama, Kamala Harris, and Hillary Clinton had not fairly earned their status.

"Anybody who knows me, knows I don't back down," says Travis. "I gave as good as I got, and got as good as I gave. I think it's interesting that they're trying to blow it out of proportion, trying to make it out that I hate black women."

His protest that the comments are not about hate is not enough for some social media voices, like Black Lives Matter-Houston and others, demanding his resignation. Travis says it won't happen.

"Everything I'm saying is my opinion, and that's the whole point," says Travis. "Everyone has the right to their own opinion. You can disagree with my opinion; you may not like my opinion. If we try to cancel people out because they have opinions, that's not the type of America I want to live in."

While Travis says he does not regret the interaction, because he believes that would suggest some truth to critic complaints, the original post has been taken down.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP FOR THE LATEST UPDATES

The council member says Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner asked him to do so, as a favor, to help quiet attention.

Still, Travis says he has no plans to stop sharing his opinion, even if some don't care for what he thinks.