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Houston City Council District C special election runoff results

By and
Published  May 17, 2026 12:16pm CDT
Houston
FOX 26 Houston
Panzarella beats Hellyar in Houston District runoff | What's Your Point?

Panzarella beats Hellyar in Houston District runoff | What's Your Point?

Despite opposition from Jewish leaders in Houston's District C, Joe Panzarella won the election to take Abbie Kamin's council chair. The What's Your Point panel shares their thoughts on the outcome and the low turnout.

The Brief

    • Joe Panzarella won against Nick Hellyar for the Houston District C council seat.
    • The seat was left vacant when Council Member Abbie Kamin decided to run for Harris County attorney.
    • Panzarella's win comes despite recent opposition from Jewish leaders.

HOUSTON - Joe Panzarella has been elected to fill the vacant Houston City Council seat in District C.

He won the special runoff election on Saturday against Nick Hellyar with almost two-thirds of the total votes.

Houston District C runoff results

The backstory:

The District C seat was left vacant when Council Member Abbie Kamin decided to run for Harris County attorney.

Panzarella will finish out the remainder of the term that expires on Jan. 1, 2028.

RELATED: Harris County Attorney candidate Abbie Kamin filling in as interim

Local perspective:

District C includes Houston residents in The Heights, Montrose, Rice Village, Meyerland and other areas.

Pushback from locals

CAIR endorsement for Houston council candidate sparks outrage from Jewish leaders

CAIR endorsement for Houston council candidate sparks outrage from Jewish leaders

Days ahead of the runoff election for the District C seat in Houston's City Council, local Jewish leaders are showing support for one candidate after the other was endorsed by a group labeled a terrorist organization in Texas. FOX 26's Greg Groogan spoke to leaders about the endorsement.

Dig deeper:

Panzarella's win comes despite recent opposition from Jewish leaders.

Community leaders had a two-page ad created against candidate Joe Panzarella on Thursday for allegedly seeking endorsement of the Council on American Islamic Relations (CAIR), a group Governor Greg Abbott has labeled a front for "foreign terrorist organizations."

The ads accused Panzarella of "proudly embracing" the endorsement of a group the Jewish leaders claim traffics in "antisemitic hate" and maintains ties to actual terrorist groups.

Featured

Houston Jewish leaders issue protest against council candidate backed by CAIR
article

Houston Jewish leaders issue protest against council candidate backed by CAIR

National and international controversy is cascading into local Houston politics as a candidate in this weekend's Houston City Council runoff election draws heavy fire from Jewish leaders for seeking the endorsement of CAIR, a group Governor Greg Abbott has labeled a front for "foreign terrorist organizations."

On Friday, a petition was filed to extend the voting period for the District C runoff.

Petitioners noted that the voting hours conflicted with the Jewish sabbath, during which members of the Jewish faith were not allowed to drive or use elections.

The petition was rejected in court.

MORE: Petition fails to extend voting period for Houston District C runoff

The Source: The information in this article comes from Harris County election results, the City of Houston, and previous FOX 26 reporting.

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