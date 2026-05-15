The Brief A petition has been filed to request additional voting time on Sunday for Houston's District C runoff election. The lawsuit says Saturday's voting hours conflict with the Jewish holiday Shabbat. Petitioners say the extra hours would be open to all eligible District C voters.



A petition has been filed by members of Houston's Jewish community calling for officials to extend the voting period for the District C runoff election.

Request to extend District C election

What we know:

The petition lists several Houston leaders as dependents, including Mayor John Whitmire, Harris County Clerk Teneshia Hudspeth, and all members of the city council.

Records point out that the official voting period for the District C runoff election is this Saturday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Petitioners say the hours conflict with the Jewish holiday Shabbat. From sundown on Friday until nearly 9 p.m. Saturday, according to the lawsuit, members of the Jewish faith will not be allowed to drive or use electronics.

Because of that, the petition is asking for at least five more hours to vote on Sunday.

The petitioners asked for their request to be heard in court on Friday. The hearing will begin at 5 p.m.

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What they're saying:

The following quote is an excerpt from the petition:

"The Shabbat time period at issue here begins at sundown today, May 15, 2026, and will extend through 8:48 p.m. on May 16, 2026. Thus, observant and Orthodox members of the Jewish faith will face the unacceptable choice of breaking the tenets of their faith or losing the opportunity to participate in the election… Plaintiffs therefore seek emergency injunctive relief requiring Defendants to extend the runoff voting period for at least five hours on Sunday, May 17 at one already-established voting center being administered by Harris County. These extended hours would be available for all eligible voters in District C and not just affected members of the Jewish faith."

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