Houston Jewish leaders issue protest against council candidate backed by CAIR

The Brief Houston Jewish leaders took out a two-page ad denouncing District C candidate Joe Panzarella's endorsement by CAIR. Leaders now show support for Nick Hellyar, claiming CAIR has ties to terrorist groups. The District C runoff election is this Saturday.



National and international controversy is cascading into local Houston politics as a candidate in this weekend's Houston City Council runoff election draws heavy fire from Jewish leaders for seeking the endorsement of the Council on American Islamic Relations (CAIR), a group Governor Greg Abbott has labeled a front for "foreign terrorist organizations."

‘Jewish Community Alert’

Big picture view:

FOX 26 has learned a huge swath Houston's prominent Jewish leaders have stepped forward to oppose Joe Panzarella and offer their support to his opponent Nick Hellayer.

In an extraordinary last-minute outcry, Panzarella's critics have commissioned two full protest pages to be published in the Jewish Herald-Voice's Thursday edition.

The ads, obtained in advance by FOX 26, accuse Panzarella of "proudly embracing" the endorsement of a group the Jewish leaders claim traffics in "antisemitic hate" and maintains ties to actual terrorist groups.

‘A slap in the face’

What they're saying:

The call to action includes scores of signatures from prominent Jewish Houstonians — an effort led by George Hittner and Lisa Shapiro Strauss.

"I personally am the granddaughter of two Holocaust survivors and I know that you don't have to be the grandchild of survivors to have your antennae up when it comes to antisemitism and anti-Zionism. We are under attack in every City in this country right now and to have somebody wanting to represent the largest part of the Jewish community in our City, to seek out this endorsement, is a slap in the face to me," said Shapiro Strauss.

"If this were the African American community, and if a person was running to represent that area of town and, at the last minute, that candidate accepted an endorsement from an organization who supported the Ku Klux Klan — there would be a huge outcry. We are using the tools at our disposal to remedy exactly that type of situation," said Hittner.

‘Dangerous and disqualifying’

The other side:

Fox 26 sought and received comment from Panzarella.

"My opponent is regurgitating bad faith talking points from Greg Abbott in an attempt to win this election. This is dangerous and disqualifying. District C is home to Texas' largest and most historic Jewish community, and I would be proud to represent them. Representing this district means protecting Jewish families, congregations, schools, and institutions, and standing against antisemitism. I take that seriously. My campaign is focused on making our communities safer, more resilient, and more united for every person that calls District C home. My opponent should do the same," said Panzarella.

Current councilmember's response

Dig deeper:

Panzarella and Hellyar are seeking to succeed Council Member Abbie Kamin, who also responded to FOX 26's request for comment on the forthcoming anti-Panzarella ads.

"District C is the backbone of Jewish life and institutions in Houston. With antisemitism and violent attacks against Jews rising at alarming rates, security and support for Houston’s Jewish community is non-negotiable. At the same time, I would caution any candidate from attempting to use our Jewish community for their own political agenda to drive a divisive wedge issue in a local race.

I look forward to working with whomever the winner of the race is to ensure a smooth transition," said Kamin.

By the numbers:

Panzarella attracted 3,131 votes to Hellyer's 2,117 in the opening round of the Special Election.

What's next:

The runoff election is Saturday with polls opening at 7am.