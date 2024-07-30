Houston City Controller Chris Hollins not running for 18th Congressional District seat

Following the sudden passing of Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee, there have been numerous questions as to who will be running to replace her seat.

On Tuesday, Houston City Controller Chris Hollins made clear that they weren't running for the position.

"As we continue to mourn and honor the life of the late, great, Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee, I want to address rumors that I am considering a run for the 18th Congressional District. I am not," Hollins said in a statement posted on X.

Hollins added, "I love serving the city of Houston, and I'm solely focused on my job as city controller. I have serious concerns about the fiscal year impacts of recent decisions by this mayoral administration, and I remain committed to bringing a higher standard of transparency and accountability to city hall."

Several figures have been rumored to run for the position including former Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner, Bishop James Dixon II, and State Representative and former Houston City Council Member, Jarvis Johnson.

However, no one has officially declared they are running for the position yet as most announcements won't be made until after Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee is laid to rest.