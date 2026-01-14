Man arrested for 3-alarm fire at former north Houston church, officials say

The Brief David Gibson has been arrested on an arson charge. A three-alarm fire spread across three buildings at a former church property near the North Freeway on Monday. The property reportedly now belongs to TxDOT in connection to an I-45 widening project.



A man is in custody for Monday's three-alarm fire at a former church in north Houston.

Suspect arrested for Houston church fire

What we know:

Records confirm 42-year-old David Gibson was arrested on Tuesday for Monday's fire. He is in custody on a $5,000 bond for a felony arson charge.

Officials with the Houston Fire Department said Gibson admitted to setting the fire. Court records say he started the fire "to keep warm," but abandoned the building since the smoke was "unbearable."

What we don't know:

No other details regarding Gibson's arrest are available.

The backstory:

The fire was reported around 12:40 p.m. near I-45 and E Hamilton Road.

Firefighters say there were three buildings on the property, and all of them were involved in the fire.

No injuries were reported.

The property was at one time a church. FOX 26 spoke with the organization on the sign outside, and they told us that they sold the property and moved out last year.

Houston Mayor John Whitmire said the building was property of the Texas Department of Transportation and said he would be having a "serious conversation" with TxDOT about the building as it is being condemned for the I-45 widening project, saying they've got to be responsible for their properties. They've got to secure them and keep elements away that would endanger the public.

Whitmire said there was evidence of the homeless living in the property. He stated indications are that there was a fire started to create a warmer environment.

Featured article