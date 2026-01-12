Church fire near I-45, E Hamilton in north Houston

The Brief A building fire is burning near E Hamilton Road and I-45. Houston firefighters are at the scene.



Firefighters are battling a 3-alarm fire at a church property in north Houston.

Crews battle fire in north Houston

What we know:

The fire is burning near I-45 and E Hamilton Road. It was reported around 12:40 p.m.

Officials say there have been no injuries or deaths associated with the fire.

Firefighters say there are three buildings on the property, and all of them were involved in the fire.

What they're saying:

The property was at one time a church. We spoke with the organization on the sign outside, and they told us that they sold the property and moved out last year.

It's unclear if the property was in use or what it was being used for.

What we don't know:

It's unclear how the fire started. Once the fire is out, investigators will determine the cause.

FOX 26 is working to gather more details. We will update this story.