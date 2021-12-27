Houston Christmas tree recycling locations and hours
HOUSTON - When it’s time to un-deck the halls, Houstonians can recycle their live Christmas trees.
The City of Houston’s Solid Waste Management Department will open two dozen residential Christmas tree recycling locations from December 26 through January 31. Days and hours vary per site.
Before recycling their live Christmas trees, residents must remove lights, wire, tinsel, ornaments, nails, stands and other non-organic decorative materials that are not part of the original tree.
Flocked, artificial, or painted trees will not be recycled.
Officials say artificial trees can be disposed of on your scheduled junk waste collection day, and additional opportunities to recycle live Christmas trees are also available through the city’s yard waste curbside collection program on scheduled residential tree waste service days.
All trees collected for recycling will be re-purposed into rich mulch and made available in bags or in bulk directly from Living Earth and other participating local area retailers, officials say.
For more information, click here.
OPEN Tuesday - Sunday 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Depositories Closed Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021 and Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022
Central Neighborhood Depository - 2240 Central St.
Kirkpatrick Neighborhood Depository - 5565 Kirkpatrick
Sommermeyer Neighborhood Depository - 14400 Sommermeyer
N. Main Neighborhood Depository - 9003 N. Main
Southwest Neighborhood Depository - 10785 SW Freeway
Sunbeam Neighborhood Depository - 5100 Sunbeam
OPEN DAILY, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Kingwood (Branch Library)– Bens View Lane @ Bens Branch Drive
Doss Park (gates close at 5) - 2500 Frick Road (County Park)
Memorial Park (2 Locations)
- Softball Parking lot - 6402 Arnot St, Houston, TX 77007
- Sports Complex
T.C. Jester Park - 4200 T.C. Jester West
Elington Airport Recycling Drop-off –HWY 3@ Brantley Road
OPEN Monday - Saturday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Closed Monday, Jan. 3, 2022 and Monday Jan. 17, 2022
Westpark Consumer Recycling Center - 5900 Westpark
LIVING EARTH - MON-FRI 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday 7 a.m. - 12 p.m.
Living Earth sites have limited hours Friday, Dec. 31, 2021; closed on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022.
Living Earth - 5802 Crawford Rd.
Living Earth - 1503 Industrial Dr, Missouri City
Living Earth - 1700 Highway 90A East, Richmond
Living Earth - 12202 Cutten Road
Living Earth - 16138 Highway 6
Living Earth - 5210 S. Sam Houston Pkwy E
Living Earth - 27733 Katy Freeway, Katy TX
Living Earth - 10310 Beaumont Highway
Living Earth - 17555 I-45 South, Conroe TX
Living Earth -20611 US Hwy 59, New Caney TX
Living Earth - 1000 FM 1266, Dickinson TX
Living Earth – 9306 FM 523, Freeport TX