The Brief Those looking to celebrate the holidays with some dazzling Christmas lights can turn to popular Houston neighborhoods, drive-thrus and weeks-long events. We have a list of places to see Christmas lights in Houston and the surrounding area.



The Christmas lights are shining bright all around Houston! Several weeks-long holiday events are underway leading up to the holiday.

Here's a look at those events all around the Houston area, as well as some popular neighborhoods to visit during the holidays.

Popular Houston neighborhoods for Christmas lights

There are several free chances to see lights in neighborhoods all around the Houston area. Several neighborhoods are known for their annual Christmas light displays that you can enjoy from the comfort of your car.

Please be advised that most neighborhoods will turn lights off by 10 p.m. during the week but may have extended hours on the weekend. Remember to be respectful of residents' homes and property.

Houston Shopping Districts

In the city, head over to the shopping districts like Uptown, Highland Village, and the Galleria area to see the lights set businesses aglow.

River Oaks

One of the most popular neighborhoods for the holidays is the River Oaks area, where million-dollar homes have over-the-top, beautiful holiday decor.

Quail Valley

The Quail Valley neighborhood in Missouri City has transformed into Candy Cane Lane in December for decades.

Prestonwood Forest

Over near Willowbrook, homes in the Prestonwood Forest subdivision in northwest Houston will light up for "Nite of Lites". The event begins Dec. 14 and runs through Dec. 31.

Pecan Grove

The Pecan Grove neighborhood in Richmond attracts many people with their annual magical Christmas displays that include extravagant holiday decor.

Houston Zoo Lights

See the Houston Zoo in a whole new light as you stroll through the holiday scenes and glowing animal-themed lanterns. New this year is the Whimsical Wildlife Tree, the Twinkle Trail and Geo Prism Safari.

When: Now through Jan. 5, 2024; 5:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Where: Houston Zoo, 6200 Hermann Park Dr, Houston, TX 77030

Cost: Varies by date

Click here for more information.

City Lights Downtown Holiday Magic

Visit 12 different themed locations across Downtown Houston to see stunning light displays and participate in family-friendly seasonal activities. For example, you can ice skate at Discovery Green, see a magical Christmas tree display in the "Grand Holiday Window" at the George R. Brown Convention Center, or visit the sweet holiday display in the Hilton Americas-Houston lobby that is made with more than 1,800 pounds of chocolate.

Where: Map of locations

Cost: Most sites are free

Click here for more information.

Winter Wonderlawn

Stroll through hundreds of thousands of Christmas lights on the roof of POST Houston while taking in a beautiful view of the city. The five-acre rooftop park will also have a 25-foot Christmas tree and holiday-themed activations.

Where: POST Houston, 401 Franklin St, Houston, TX 77201

When: Now through Jan. 11

Cost: Weekday admission $10; Weekend admission $15; children 5 and under free

Click here for more information.

The Light Park

You can enjoy this light experience without having to step out into the cold. See millions of dazzling lights in the drive-thru displays located in Katy and Spring. Christmas tunes will play, and food and drinks are also available. Visitors are charged per car.

When: Now through Jan. 1

Where: Locations in Spring, Katy

Cost: Tickets vary by day $39+ per vehicle

Click here for more information.

Sugar Land Holiday Lights

Be dazzled by more than 3 million lights at this holiday event. There is a light show, a 40-foot Christmas tree, a carnival, food, holiday shopping, themed areas, and more. Some nights have special events like screenings of holiday movies or giveaways. New this year is a synthetic ice rink on the field, for an extra cost.

When: Now through Jan. 5

Where: Constellation Field, 1 Stadium Dr, Sugar Land, TX 77498

Cost: Varies by event date

Click here for more information.

Dickinson Festival of Lights

Walk through this free light display at Paul Hopkins Park. There are also shopping opportunities, snacks, a 22-foot tall tree, a cookie decorating "Cookie Factory" and more. Take pictures with Santa every Friday, Saturday and Sunday, and every night from Dec. 20 to Dec. 23.

When: Now through Dec. 30; closed Christmas Eve and Christmas Day

Where: Paul Hopkins Park, 1000 FM517, Dickinson, TX 77539

Cost: Free admission, parking and shuttle bus

Click here for more information.

Lone Star Lights

Take a drive up to Huntsville for this 17-acre park offering over a million lights and activities for the whole family. Guests can visit Santa’s workshop, play in the snow, zip line, visit the petting farm and more.

When: Weekends now through Dec. 22

Where: Carolina Creek, 5 Anticipation Drive, Huntsville, TX 77320

Cost: $26 for kids ages 3-16; $39 for adults; add-ons available

Click here for more information.

Holiday in the Gardens at Moody Gardens

Moody Gardens is transforming into a holiday wonderland featuring seasonal attractions for some family-friendly fun. Explore Ice Land with a "Pole-to-Pole" theme taking you from the North to South Poles, stroll through the mile-long Festival of Lights trail, take a ride down the Arctic Slide, and more.

When: Now through Jan. 1

Where: Moody Gardens,1 Hope Blvd, Galveston, TX 77554

Cost: Price varies by activity; passes for multiple attractions also available

Click here for more information.

Galaxy Lights at Space Center Houston

Have some out-of-this-world holiday fun at Space Center Houston! It has turned into a dazzling wonderland of lights and immersive experiences for the family to enjoy. Displays include the Moon Landing Lanterns, the Crystal Fireworks Display, Light Pods and more.

When: Now through Jan. 5

Where: Space Center Houston, 1601 E NASA Pkwy, Houston, TX 77058

Cost: $19.95-$27.95; children 3 and younger free

Click here for more information.

Christmas at Big Rivers

Be dazzled by thousands of Christmas lights, take a hayride and meet Santa. There are other fun activities like fairground amusement rides, a petting zoo, a bounce house and more.

When: Now through Dec. 31

Where: Big Rivers Water Park: 23101 State Highway 242, New Caney, TX 77357

Cost: $25

Click here for more information.

Magical Winter Lights

Illuminate your night with millions of lights and huge lantern sets arranged in seven themed sections, including "The Kingdom", "The Village" and "The Space". For an extra cost, there is also a carnival with rides for thrill seekers of all ages.

When: Now through Jan. 5

Where: Fort Bend County Fairground, 4310 State Highway 36, Rosenberg, Texas 77471

Cost: Online tickets $27 for ages 13 and up; $19 for children 3-12 and seniors 65 and up; tickets cost more at the box office

Click here for more information.

Santa’s Wonderland

If you want a quick holiday getaway, why not head out to College Station to get transported to this winter wonderland? Take a hayride tour of the lights, or upgrade your visit and book a private carriage ride. Then you can visit a second light trail that can only be explored on foot. There's also a snow playground featuring real snow. On select nights, you can make a reservation to meet Santa.

When: Now through Dec. 30

Where: 18898 Hwy 6, College Station, TX 77845

Cost: $59.95 for ages 13 and up; $54.95 for children ages 3-12; discounts may be available online

Click here for more information.

Dewberry Farm

See 3 million dazzling lights. Take a wagon ride through the BERRY Merry Trail of Lights and walk through the Merry & Light light show. You can also build a snowman with real snow and visit Santa Claus, among other activities.

When: Now through Dec. 23

Where: Dewberry Farm, 7705 FM 362, Brookshire, TX 77423

Cost: $29.95 general admission

Click here for more information.