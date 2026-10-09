Shootout injures suspect, security guard in Houston's Chinatown

The Brief A security guard confronted a male and female during a disturbance. The disturbance escalated when the man and the guard shot at each other. Both were taken to a hospital for surgery.



A suspect and a security guard were hospitalized Friday night after a reported shootout between the two in Houston's Chinatown area.

Houston Chinatown shootout

What we know:

The shooting was reported shortly after 8 p.m. Friday at a store off Bellaire Boulevard near Beltway 8.

According to police, a security guard confronted a male and female inside the store during a disturbance. The confrontation then escalated to a shootout between the man and the security guard.

One officer at the scene allegedly heard the gunfire and was able to chase the suspect down and take him into custody.

Both the male suspect and the security guard are said to be in a hospital for surgery. Houston Police said on social media that both men are in critical condition.

What we don't know:

No one involved has been identified at this time.

Police are investigating what led up to the shootout.