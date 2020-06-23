Houston children’s hospital begins admitting adult patients as COVID-19 outbreak worsens

The largest pediatric hospital in the United States has begun admitting adult patients to provide more hospital capacity in Texas, where coronavirus cases continue to soar.

Texas Children's Hospital said Tuesday it's admitting adult patients across its campuses to free up more hospital bed space in the Houston area.

“We are committed to doing our part to assist the city as the number of COVID-19 cases continues to rise,” a hospital spokesperson said.

The number of COVID-19-positive hospital patients in Harris County, which encompasses Houston, has nearly tripled since May 31.

Texas Children’s said adult COVID-19 patients would be treated in an “expanded Special Isolation Unit” in part of the hospital’s campus. The hospital will also be accepting adult patients who do not have COVID-19.

A doctor who works at the hospital tweeted her reaction to the news, saying she’s ready to help.

“Just like that – in Houston we, the pediatricians at Texas Children’s Hospital, will now start seeing adult patients. I’m up for the challenge, but please help us out. #WearAMask and stay home. I guess its time to retire my giraffe reflex hammer…,” Dr. Subhada Hooli tweeted.

Texas on Monday reached an 11th consecutive day of record COVID-19 hospitalizations. Gov. Greg Abbott called the trend "unacceptable" but did not announce any new measures to slow the spread of the virus.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

