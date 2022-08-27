Houston Children's Charity gives out 200 beds for children in need

article

There's nothing better than a good night's rest in a warm bed, but the sad reality is many children in Houston do not have that luxury.

That's why local nonprofit Houston Children's Charity (HCC), spent Saturday morning giving out 200 bed sets to deserving children. In partnership with the Houston Rockets, The Clutch City Foundation, and its "A Better Night's Sleep" program, brand new twin beds, foundations, frames, sheets, as well as blankets and pillows were given out at Texas Mattress Makers on Navigation Blvd. from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

According to a press release, HCC's "A Better Night's Sleep" program was launched in 2007 and since then, has awarded more than 26,000 beds to children in need.

Those with little ones between the ages of 4 to 18-years-old can apply for assistance by going to their website.