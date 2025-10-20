Houston child shot on Fuqua; police investigating
HOUSTON - Houston police are investigating a shooting that wounded a young child on Monday afternoon.
What we know:
According to police, the shooting was reported around 12:40 p.m. in the 10700 block of Fuqua Street, near Beamer Road, in southeast Houston.
Police say the child, who is possibly four years old, was taken to the hospital.
What we don't know:
Houston police are still investigating how the shooting unfolded. The child’s condition is not known at this time.
What's next:
This is a developing story. FOX 26 has a crew headed to the scene and will bring you updates as we get them.
The Source: The information in this article comes from the Houston Police Department.