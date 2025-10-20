The Brief A young child was injured in a shooting on Monday afternoon. Houston police are investigating in the 10700 block of Fuqua Street.



Houston police are investigating a shooting that wounded a young child on Monday afternoon.

Young child injured in shooting

What we know:

According to police, the shooting was reported around 12:40 p.m. in the 10700 block of Fuqua Street, near Beamer Road, in southeast Houston.

Police say the child, who is possibly four years old, was taken to the hospital.

Houston police investigate a shooting on Fuqua.

What we don't know:

Houston police are still investigating how the shooting unfolded. The child’s condition is not known at this time.

What's next:

This is a developing story. FOX 26 has a crew headed to the scene and will bring you updates as we get them.