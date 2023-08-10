Houston chase: 15-year-old arrested after police chase ends in crash

A juvenile was arrested for their involvement in a police chase in Harris County on Tuesday.

Constable Mark Herman reports a Corporal initiated a traffic stop in the 8900 block of the W Sam Houston Tollway North, but the driver did not stop and leaf deputies on a brief chase.

The driver lost control of their car and crashed, officials say. Both the driver and passenger got out of the car and ran from the scene.

Deondra Proctor (Courtesy of Harris County Constable Mark Herman, Precinct 4)

Officials say the two, Deondra Proctor and a 15-year-old male teen were later apprehended and found in possession of a loaded firearm.

Proctor and the teen were arrested and charged with Evading Arrest in a Motor Vehicle and Unlawful Carrying of a Weapon.

According to Herman, Proctor's bond was set to $17,500.