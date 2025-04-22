Harris County shooting: Juvenile shot at house party shared on social media

The Brief A juvenile female was shot at a house party in the 12400 block of Chalemette Street. The house party was advertised on social media. Unwanted guests came to the party with firearms. A disturbance escalated into two people shooting at each other.



A juvenile female was sent to the hospital after being shot at a social media house party in east Harris County early Monday morning.

Chalemette Street house party shooting

What we know:

On Monday, units of District 3 of the Harris County Sheriff's Office were called about shots fired in the 12400 block of Chalemette Street.

When they arrived, authorities learned there was a large juvenile house party and had numerous attendees run from the scene.

According to investigators, the party was advertised on social media and several unwanted guests arrived to the party. Several attendees were seen holding firearms, so they were asked to leave.

However, a disturbance in the roadway led to two people shooting at each other before running from the residence.

One juvenile female was shot and taken to a local hospital for treatment, officials say. She was last reported to be in stable condition.

Harris County detectives discovered there were several shell casings at the scene.

What we don't know:

At this time, we do not know the identity of the suspects.

What you can do:

If anyone has any information, they are urged to contact the Harris County Violent Offenders Unit's Detective J. Sanchez at 846-286-4557 or Crime Stoppers.