The Brief Harris County Pct. 1 Constable Deputy Sheila Jones was shot in Downtown Houston on Monday. Parnell Treymayne Bland, 34, has been charged in the shooting. Multiple agencies are continuing to investigate the incident.



A suspect has been charged following a shooting that injured a Harris County Pct. 1 constable deputy in Downtown Houston on Monday.

Suspect charged in Downtown Houston shooting

Previous photo of Parnell Treymayne Bland (Photo: Houston Police Department)

What we know:

Authorities say Parnell Treymayne Bland, 34, was charged with aggravated assault against a public servant and unlawful carrying of a weapon.

What we don't know:

His bond has not yet been set because he was also shot and remains hospitalized.

Harris County Pct. 1 Constable Deputy Sheila Jones shot

The backstory:

According to the Harris County Pct. 1 Constable’s Office, law enforcement received information around 12:20 p.m. Monday that a man with a weapon was walking from 201 Caroline, the Harris County Civil Courthouse, toward the Family Law Center on Congress.

A deputy spotted the suspect and started to chase him toward Congress. Several more deputies then encountered the man, and a shootout occurred in the plaza of the Family Law Center at 1115 Congress, the constable’s office says.

A constable deputy and the suspect were both shot.

The constable deputy, who was shot in the back, was initially taken to a nearby hospital in a patrol car, but she was later transferred to another hospital in the Texas Medical Center. The constable’s office identified her as Constable Deputy Sheila Jones.

The suspect was taken to the hospital by Life Flight.

They were both reported to be in stable condition.

Who is Constable Deputy Sheila Jones?

Aerial photo of scene (FOX 26)/ Photo of Harris County Pct. 1 Constable Deputy Sheila Jones via Pct. 4 Constable's Office.

Dig deeper:

Constable Deputy Sheila Jones has been in law enforcement for over 30 years. She was a major at the Harris County Sheriff’s Office. She has been with the constable’s office for two years. She is generally assigned to the Harris County Attorney’s Office, officials say.

Investigation continues

What's next:

Per protocol, multiple agencies are investigating the shooting. The Houston Police Department says their officers were not involved in the incident, but they are investigating because the shooting occurred within city limits.