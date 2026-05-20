Cement truck rollover causes 'chemical spill' in East Houston

The Brief A cement truck reportedly flipped over on Tremont Street Wednesday morning. A hazmat team was called for a "chemical spill" due to the accident. No injuries were reported.



A hazmat team was called to East Houston Wednesday morning after an overturned cement truck caused a "chemical spill."

Cement truck rollover in Houston

What we know:

Houston Police confirmed a crash happened involving a cement truck on Tremont Street, near Tidwell and Wayside, at about 10:30 a.m. Wednesday.

A caller said someone was inside the vehicle when the truck flipped over.

Cement truck rollover causes chemical spill on Tremont Street in East Houston (Photo courtesy of Rachel Hemphill)

Houston Fire officials confirmed that the accident caused a chemical spill in the area. A hazmat team was called to handle the spill, and officers were there for traffic control.

The scene has since been cleared. No injuries were reported.

What we don't know:

There is no other information about the chemical spill.