Houston Celebrity Ultimate Dodgeball Charity Challenge takes place this weekend

Raising money for four of Houston’s "Ultimate Most Specialest" Charities, Houston celebrities are teaming up in a friendly competition to raise money for prominent Houston charities.

The pandemic has slowed fundraising for so many organizations over the past year, and limited the number of people they can help.

In these challenging times, Houston celebrities Whitney Mercilus, Justin Reid, Chester Pitts and DJ Big Reeks decided to come together to raise money for a cause and to have some fun while doing it.

It’s the Ultimate Most Dopest Dodgeball Charity Challenge hosted by Former MLS player and Houston’s own, Brian Ching.

The dodgeball event will take place Saturday, April 24, 2021 from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. at Pitch 25, located at 2120 Walker, Houston, TX 77003.

