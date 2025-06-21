One arrested, two detained after police chase leads to Houston SWAT scene, police say

The Brief A car chase allegedly started after an erratic driver was seen on I-610. The driver fled to a home on Cavalcade Street and barricaded himself. The suspect and two women were reportedly detained.



One suspect is in custody and two others have been questioned following a SWAT scene in north Houston early Saturday morning.

Houston crime: Cavalcade Street SWAT scene

What we know:

According to HPD SWAT Capt. Kenneth Campbell, the situation started in west Houston late Friday night.

A DWI task officer allegedly saw an erratic driver on I-610 near San Felipe Street.

The officer tried to stop the vehicle, but the suspect fled.

An HPD helicopter followed the suspect to a home in the 1200 block of Cavalcade Street, where the suspect eventually barricaded himself.

After a few hours, the suspect surrendered to police and was arrested.

Two other people who were inside the home were detained for questioning.

No injuries were reported.

What we don't know:

No one involved has been identified at this time.

It was believed that the suspect was intoxicated while driving, but that has not been confirmed.

There is no information on the suspect's charges.

It's not clear if the two others who were detained will be charged.