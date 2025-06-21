Expand / Collapse search

One arrested, two detained after police chase leads to Houston SWAT scene, police say

By
Published  June 21, 2025 11:06am CDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 26 Houston
Chase suspect arrested after Houston standoff

Chase suspect arrested after Houston standoff

An HPD SWAT captain said the suspect fled from officers on 610 before barricading himself inside a home on Cavalcade Street.

The Brief

    • A car chase allegedly started after an erratic driver was seen on I-610.
    • The driver fled to a home on Cavalcade Street and barricaded himself.
    • The suspect and two women were reportedly detained.

HOUSTON - One suspect is in custody and two others have been questioned following a SWAT scene in north Houston early Saturday morning.

Houston crime: Cavalcade Street SWAT scene

FULL police report: SWAT scene on Houston's Cavalcade Street

FULL police report: SWAT scene on Houston's Cavalcade Street

A suspect has been arrested after a police chase reportedly led to a SWAT scene early Saturday morning. HPD SWAT Capt. Kenneth Campbell provided information at the scene.

What we know:

According to HPD SWAT Capt. Kenneth Campbell, the situation started in west Houston late Friday night.

A DWI task officer allegedly saw an erratic driver on I-610 near San Felipe Street.

The officer tried to stop the vehicle, but the suspect fled.

An HPD helicopter followed the suspect to a home in the 1200 block of Cavalcade Street, where the suspect eventually barricaded himself.

After a few hours, the suspect surrendered to police and was arrested.

Two other people who were inside the home were detained for questioning.

No injuries were reported.

What we don't know:

No one involved has been identified at this time.

It was believed that the suspect was intoxicated while driving, but that has not been confirmed.

There is no information on the suspect's charges.

It's not clear if the two others who were detained will be charged.

The Source: OnScene and SWAT Capt. Kenneth Campbell with the Houston Police Department

Crime and Public SafetyHouston