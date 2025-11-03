Houston Caribbean community holds town hall discussing aid for those impacted by Hurricane Melissa

The Brief iLoveBeingCarribean, Consul of Jamaica in Houston, Jamaica Foundation of Houston and others held a town hall Sunday night that served at the phase planning meeting to discus how to help those impacted by Hurricane Melissa, Attendees were notified on how and where they can send donations. The groups have gathered a list for FOX 26 to share on how to help.



The Houston Caribbean community held a town hall discussing aid for those impacted by Hurricane Melissa.

Hurricane Melissa hit Jamaica as a Category 5 storm and has left widespread devastation.

Houston's Caribbean community comes together

What they're saying:

On Sunday, members of the Jamaican and Caribbean communities came together at the Houston Missouri City Domino Club to hold a town hall and discuss how they can help.

"What you see on TV is worse based on the description especially in St. Elizabeth and West Moreland," said Khalfani Omari Fullerton, Honorary Consul of Jamaica. "Quite a few deaths so far, they counted 28, but we believe it's more."

Mr. Fullerton told the crowd the need is urgent, and he is hoping the community here can help.

"Immediately, I asked them, I said look, what do you need," Fullerton said. "We need food, because an ATM card can't work and we need cash."

Why you should care:

Many foundations are helping, including The Jamaica Foundation of Houston, iLoveBeingCaribbean, and Houston Missouri City Domino Club.

The President of the Jamaica Foundation of Houston said that they are hoping to raise money for those impacted by the storm on the island.

"We have phases. We have a goal of $150,000, then a phase of $500,000, then $2 million. We are hoping we will have an increase in monetary donations, so we are hoping that folks are ready to volunteer on November 8 at the various drop-off sites. We not only need folks to drop off items, we need them to sort," said Dr. Nicole Bent Jones, President of The Jamaica Foundation of Houston.

How to help

What you can do:

Monetary donations and information: https://www.jamaicafoundationofhouston.org/

Drop off donations: See flyer.

Stephan Anderson, CEO of iLoveBeingCarribean, says this is only Phase 1 and more drives and donations will be happening as time goes on.

"The people who have been hit hardest are the ones we are targeting first and eventually, when we do this again and again," said Anderson.