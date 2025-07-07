Houston car meet leaves spectator dead, suspect arrested

article

The Brief A 22-year-old man has been arrested in a fatal hit-and-run at a Houston car meetup. The victim, 23-year-old Oscar Garcia, was filming when he was struck and killed by a Dodge Charger. The driver fled the scene but was later located and charged with failure to stop and render aid.



A 22-year-old man has been arrested and charged in a fatal hit-and-run crash that happened early Sunday on the North Loop East service road, Houston police said.

Spectator dies, suspect arrested

The backstory:

The victim has been identified as 23-year-old Oscar Garcia.

According to the Houston Police Department, the incident happened around 12:05 a.m. Sunday in an industrial parking lot at 8501 North Loop East (North Interstate 610) service road.

A red Dodge Charger, driven by 22-year-old Chaizon Myson Young, was participating in a car meetup where numerous vehicles performed maneuvers while spectators filmed.

Chaizon Myson Young, 22 (Source: Harris County Jail)

Police said Garcia, who was filming, fell and was struck by the Dodge Charger. He was pinned underneath the vehicle but was pulled out by another bystander using a jack.

Police say Young drove off from the scene without attempting to render aid. Houston Fire Department paramedics pronounced Garcia dead at the scene.

Further investigation led officers to identify Young as the driver. He and the vehicle were later located at a residence in the 7100 block of Garnet Hill Lane.

Young was booked into the Harris County Jail on June 6. He is facing a charge of failure to stop and render aid in a crash involving death. His bond has been set at $75,000. He is expected to go in front of a judge on July 8.

The investigation is ongoing.