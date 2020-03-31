Houston businesses, organizations help keep kids fed during COVID-19 crisis

In the true spirit of Houston Strong, businesses and organizations are continuing to do what they can to help keep children fed during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Lotus Seafood in West Houston is stepping up as families fall on hard times. Until Wednesday, they're giving away free meals to children.

"Today, we're doing popcorn shrimp. We got 200 plates right here ready," said Derrick Wilkerson, manager at Lotus Seafood.

MORE: Stay Home - Work Safe order for Harris County, Houston extended to April 30

"I think it's great for us who can't afford food all the time and we can have something to give to the children when we can't go anywhere else," said Amy Taper who picked up meals.

Wilkerson notes schools closing abruptly and the many kids who depend on it for meals as the main reason for hosting the food giveaway.

"They didn't have a weeks notice to fill their fridge up with food or to go shopping and some families can't go shopping," he added.

Advertisement

Houston Parks and Recreation Department offering snacks and lunches to anyone under 18-year-old at 50 of its parks around the city.

The distribution is every weekday from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Humble ISD is also distributing lunch every day from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

And, the man Houston can always count on to help, Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale, is doing it again.

Mack is giving away free meals to seniors and children every day from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. at his store on the North Freeway.

His staff now work to distribute meals curbside, and, instead of delivering furniture, the truck drivers are out giving away food and toiletries to seniors.

"We're sending out thousands of care boxes with our delivery drivers every day," Mack told FOX 26.

Gallery Furniture is serving as a drop-off site for non-perishable food items and toiletries for care packages for seniors going.

"We're going to keep doing this until this pandemic is over. We're going to do it every day," Mack said.

