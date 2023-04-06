Houston business owner 'Mattress Mack' ready to help if flooding becomes an issue

So far this week’s rain hasn’t caused any major problems in the Houston area, but some crews continue to be on standby just in case.

Houston business owner, Mattress Mack, has an all-terrain vehicle ready to go to help people during possible flooding.

"We’re at the ready and watching the weather forecast," said Mack. "If severe weather hits Houston, or if the feeder road gets swamped with water, we’re ready to go."

Mack and Gallery Furniture have had the vehicle for about one year. According to Mack, he purchased the truck after Hurricane Harvey. He and his team deployed the vehicle to Kentucky last summer to help with rescues during deadly floods in Kentucky.

"When the community calls, we’re ready," said Mack. "We’re going to be there, ready willing and able to rescue if the need comes."

The three-day rain marathon started Wednesday across the Houston area with severe thunderstorms and hail. Forecasters expect an additional one to three inches of rain near Houston. However, some areas could see more rain through Saturday.

"We’re looking to see where the biggest rain storms setup, and maybe what kind of impacts that might bring," said Brian Murray from Harris County Emergency Management. "I can’t be surprised by weather anymore. Almost anything can happen. We’re going to be watching, continuing to warn, and guide the public when we need to until the rain is out of the area."