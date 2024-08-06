Authorities are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a man involved in an attempted sexual assault of a child on Wednesday in east Harris County. The incident occurred in the 12800 block of Woodforest Blvd.

SUGGESTED: Man shot in the head by backseat passenger in Katy, deputies say

Authorities say the victim and the suspect were both on a public transit bus. After they got off at the same stop, the suspect followed the victim to a nearby apartment complex. There, he grabbed and threatened the victim, demanding sexual activity.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku and Google Android TV!

A witness who heard the victim’s cries for help confronted the suspect while showing a gun. The victim managed to escape, and the suspect fled the scene by boarding another bus at Franklin and Austin Streets.

The suspect is described as a black man, last seen wearing a black hoodie with a white Reebok logo, blue jeans, and white tennis shoes.

(Photo: CrimeStoppers)

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest of the suspect in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls DIRECTLY TO Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward

