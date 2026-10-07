Suspect in deadly west Houston apartment shooting claims he shot woman on accident

The Brief A woman was pronounced dead Monday after she was found with a gunshot wound. A man is in custody on a murder charge for the shooting. Records say the suspect called 911 on himself and said the shooting was an accident.



A man is in Harris County custody after reportedly admitting to shooting and killing a woman in west Houston on Monday.

Monday west Houston shooting

The backstory:

The shooting happened Monday afternoon at a complex on Briar Forest Drive and Enclave Parkway.

Officials say they found a woman at the scene with a gunshot wound, and she was pronounced deceased.

At the scene, police said a possible suspect was detained in connection.

Featured article

Suspect claims shooting was accidental

What we know:

Police announced on Wednesday that 43-year-old Fredrick Emmitt was charged with murder in connection to the shooting.

Emmitt's bond has not been set at this time, but prosecutors have requested a hearing to deny his bond.

Police are not naming the victim publicly until her loved ones have been notified.

According to court records, Emmitt called 911 on himself and reported the shooting as an accident. Witnesses reportedly saw him leave the scene, but he came back after speaking with authorities on the phone.

Officials added in the records that surveillance footage showed Emmitt leading the victim into the apartment by the shoulders. She was then led to the bedroom where she was later found shot.

The footage reportedly did not show the shooting, but showed Emmitt leaving and entering the complex "multiple times."

What we don't know:

There are no details on if or how the suspect and victim knew each other before the shooting.

The motive behind the shooting also remains unclear.