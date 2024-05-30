Houston police say a 13-year-old boy has been charged in connection to a deadly shooting earlier this year.

According to HPD, the 13-year-old was referred to Harris County Juvenile Probation authorities on a capital murder charge. His identity has not been released due to his age.

MORE NEWS: 5 taken to hospital after Pasadena police chase ends in crash

He was charged in connection to the death of 18-year-old Bryan De La Cruz Chaparro.

One person dead after shooting on Wilcrest Drive.

Police say Chaparro was killed in the 1300 block of Wilcrest Drive around 4:10 p.m. Feb. 17.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

According to police, Chaparro was found shot to death in the driver’s seat of a vehicle in the parking lot of an apartment complex.

Investigators say Chapparo was shot during a robbery. The investigation led them to identify the 13-year-old boy as a suspect, officials say.

According to police, he was already in custody of the Harris County Juvenile Probation authorities when detectives filed the capital murder charge on Tuesday.