Houston: Death under investigation after male found unresponsive during Aldine burglary call
HOUSTON - A person's cause of death is under investigation after he was found dead during a burglary call in Houston's Aldine area.
What we know:
At about 2 a.m. on Saturday, police responded to a reported burglary in the 500 block of Blue Bell Road, near Sweetwater Lane.
When officers arrived at the scene, they said they found a male lying in the courtyard area. He was reportedly unresponsive, not breathing, and had "a significant amount of blood around him."
Police say the homeowners at the scene didn't know the person who died.
HPD vehicle falls in ditch
Authorities also say two officers were injured after crashing into a ditch while en route to the scene. Both officers were taken to a nearby hospital with minor injuries.
What we don't know:
The deceased person's identity is unknown at this time. His cause of death remains under investigation.
It's not clear if the person was a suspect in the reported burglary.
The Source: OnScene and Houston Police Department