Houston: Death under investigation after male found unresponsive during Aldine burglary call

The Brief An unknown male was found unresponsive by officers who responded to a burglary call. Homeowners did not know the person, police say. One HPD vehicle crashed into a ditch while en route. Both officers will be OK.



A person's cause of death is under investigation after he was found dead during a burglary call in Houston's Aldine area.

Houston: Aldine death during burglary call

What we know:

At about 2 a.m. on Saturday, police responded to a reported burglary in the 500 block of Blue Bell Road, near Sweetwater Lane.

When officers arrived at the scene, they said they found a male lying in the courtyard area. He was reportedly unresponsive, not breathing, and had "a significant amount of blood around him."

Police say the homeowners at the scene didn't know the person who died.

HPD vehicle falls in ditch

Authorities also say two officers were injured after crashing into a ditch while en route to the scene. Both officers were taken to a nearby hospital with minor injuries.

What we don't know:

The deceased person's identity is unknown at this time. His cause of death remains under investigation.

It's not clear if the person was a suspect in the reported burglary.