The Brief Houston police released video of a suspect wanted in a deadly stabbing. A 77-year-old man was stabbed while riding his bike to work in Second Ward. The suspect has not been identified.



Houston police have released new surveillance video of a suspect wanted in the deadly stabbing of a 77-year-old man who was riding his bike to work.

What's new:

The video released by police shows a man – dressed in a dark blue or black shirt and khaki shorts – walking past a METRO Rail stop. His face is visible.

What you can do:

Police are trying to identify him. Anyone with information is asked to call the Houston Police Department’s Homicide Division at (73)308-3600.

Man stabbed to death on Houston bike path

The backstory:

Anival Patricio Elvir Ortiz, 77, was biking on a trail in Second Ward near Canal Street when he was attacked and stabbed just before 6 a.m. Thursday. The incident was caught on surveillance footage.

Houston police say it’s about a 10-to-15-minute ride from where Ortiz was stabbed to The Spencer Company on North Drennan Street, his place of work, where he collapsed.

"He rode all the way to work. He collapsed at work. They called an ambulance, and he passed away at Memorial Herman Hospital," said Detective Sgt. Mark Holbrook. "He might not have realized his injuries were so severe, and he just kept riding his bike, and eventually he succumbed to his injuries."

HPD says the suspect left the area and was seen going south on Lockwood that morning.

What they're saying:

The Spencer Company said in a statement, "We understand that one of our valued team members was attacked by an assailant on his way to work this morning, and he subsequently passed away due to his injuries. We are cooperating with the authorities in their investigation, and most importantly, our thoughts and prayers go out to our team members' family and friends during this difficult time."