21-year-old dies in north Houston shooting; two suspects on the run, police say

Two unknown suspects are on the run following a deadly shooting in north Houston early Wednesday morning, according to police.

Houston shooting on Berry Road

What we know:

The shooting was reported at about 12:30 a.m. Wednesday at an apartment complex on Berry Road.

When officers arrived, they say they found a 21-year-old male with multiple gunshot wounds. Residents and officers tried to help the man, but paramedics later pronounced him deceased at the scene.

Witnesses reportedly saw two male suspects leave the scene. One was believed to be a Black male dressed in all black clothes.

The two were allegedly seen driving south on McGallion Street in a dark gray or black SUV.

What we don't know:

The victim will not be named to the public until his loved ones have been notified. Police say the victim was 21 years old.

No other suspect description is available at this time, and there is no information on a possible motive.

What you can do:

Anyone with information can call one of the following agencies:

HPD Homicide Division: 713-308-3600

Crime Stoppers: 713-222-TIPS (8477)