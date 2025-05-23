West Houston: 62-year-old dies one week after hit-and-run near Sam Houston Parkway, police say

The Brief The crash happened last Friday on Bellaire Boulevard. Police say the victim was pronounced dead this Friday. Anyone with information can call HPD (713-247-4065) or Crime Stoppers (713-222-8477).



Police are seeking information about a west Houston hit-and-run after the man who was hit dies one week later.

Houston: Bellaire Boulevard hit-and-run

What we know:

Police say the crash happened on Friday, May 16, in the 10400 block of Bellaire Boulevard, near West Sam Houston Parkway South.

Officers arrived at the scene and found a 62-year-old man lying in the street. He was taken to a hospital, but he was reportedly pronounced deceased on Friday, May 23.

What we don't know:

Police say the victim's name will not be released to the public until his loved ones have been notified.

There is no description of any suspects or the suspected vehicle involved in the crash.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on this crash can call the following agencies:

HPD Hit and Run Unit: 713-247-4065

Crime Stoppers: 713-222-TIPS (8477)