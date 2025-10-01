Houston: Medical examiners looking to identify latest person recovered from bayou

The Brief A Black woman's body was recovered from Buffalo Bayou last Friday. The medical examiner's office shared descriptions of the woman and a photo of her "888" wrist tattoo. Anyone familiar with the description can contact the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences.



Harris County medical examiners have released information in hopes of identifying the latest person recovered from a Houston bayou.

Bodies in Houston bayous: 15th found

Courtesy of OnScene TV Houston

The backstory:

The information is regarding the person whose body was found early Friday morning in Buffalo Bayou. Authorities found the body at the intersection of Commerce and Milam Street, near the University of Houston—Downtown.

Several people riding scooters reported seeing the body under the bridge.

MORE INFO: Body found in Buffalo Bayou near University of Houston-Downtown

Description

What we know:

The Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences and the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System released descriptions of the deceased person.

The person is said to be a Black woman, possibly in her early 30s. She is 5'3" tall, weighs about 120 pounds, and has a "distinctive widow's peak."

The institute shared a photo of the woman's "888" tattoo on her inner left wrist.

"888" tattoo on the inner left wrist of a woman's body found in Buffalo Bayou (Photo credit: Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences)

She was found wearing a black short-sleeved large-sized T-shirt with the words "Black & Beautiful" on the front, along with size 8 "1822" brand blue jeans, and large black "Hanes" underwear.

The woman also has a small white metal nose stud with a clear stone, light pink nail polish on her fingernails, and red polish on her toenails.

What we don't know:

The woman's identity is unknown.

Medical examiners did not share a photo of the woman's face.

What you can do:

Anyone who recognizes or has potential information about the deceased woman can call the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences at one of the following numbers:

Main number: 832-927-5000

Forensic Investigations: 832-927-5001