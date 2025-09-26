Body found in Buffalo Bayou near University of Houston-Downtown

The Brief Houston Police are investigating after another body was found in Buffalo Bayou near Commerce and Milam Street. Several people riding scooters reported seeing the body under the bridge. According to Lt. Khan, it is unknown how the female ended up in the water. She hasn't been identified.



Another body has been found in Buffalo Bayou after five bodies were reported found near various Houston bayous last week.

Body in Buffalo Bayou near UHD

What we know:

Lieutenant A. Khan says officers were called around midnight about a person down in the water at the intersection of Commerce and Milam Street near the University of Houston-Downtown. Several people riding scooters reported seeing the body under the bridge.

When Houston Police Department officers arrived, they called in the dive team and medical examiner's office to conduct an investigation.

Courtesy of OnScene TV Houston

The body was recovered by a dive team and has since been determined to be a female.

Lt. Khan states there are several encampments in the area.

At the time, officials say there is no indication this is related to any of the other five bodies found in bayous.

What we don't know:

According to Lt. Khan, it is unknown how the female ended up in the water.